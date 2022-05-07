Analysts Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Post $2.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

