Analysts Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $372.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.46 million and the highest is $374.44 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

