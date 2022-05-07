Analysts Expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to announce $84.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the highest is $85.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $555.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.90 million to $570.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $673.58 million, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $691.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $11,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTC opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

