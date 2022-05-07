Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to announce $1.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $55.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $101.04 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after buying an additional 2,738,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

