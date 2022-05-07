Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $18.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,193,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $164.10 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

