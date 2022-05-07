Analysts Expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $17.86 million. USCB Financial posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full-year sales of $71.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $73.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.01 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USCB Financial.

A number of brokerages have commented on USCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered USCB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

