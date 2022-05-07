Analysts Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT at $6.06

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,015,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

