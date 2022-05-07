Analysts Set Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT at $18.00

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Proximus from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

BGAOY stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

