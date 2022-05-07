Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 856,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNO opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

