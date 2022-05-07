Analyzing BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BRP alerts:

54.4% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BRP has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BRP and ADS-TEC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 0 13 1 3.07 ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50

BRP currently has a consensus target price of $136.15, suggesting a potential upside of 69.96%. ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.19%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than BRP.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 10.39% -326.52% 18.42% ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRP and ADS-TEC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $6.11 billion 1.06 $633.93 million $7.39 10.84 ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.99 -$103.69 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than ADS-TEC Energy.

Summary

BRP beats ADS-TEC Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. The company also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.