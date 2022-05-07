Analyzing Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cellectis and Caribou Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 3 3 0 2.50 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cellectis presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 533.72%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 272.25%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Caribou Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $67.07 million 2.33 -$114.20 million ($2.53) -1.36 Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 45.96 -$66.92 million N/A N/A

Caribou Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -170.26% -41.88% -26.94% Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Cellectis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

