Analyzing Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) & Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $2.00 million 7.37 -$20.15 million ($3.57) -0.47 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.57) -7.39

Pressure BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -1,006.69% N/A -735.75% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.29% -14.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pressure BioSciences and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.86%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Pressure BioSciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

