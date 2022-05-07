Analyzing Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) & AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A AnaptysBio -143.46% -19.84% -14.95%

2.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rani Therapeutics and AnaptysBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 AnaptysBio 0 3 1 0 2.25

Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.51%. AnaptysBio has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.80%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and AnaptysBio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 211.82 -$8.33 million N/A N/A AnaptysBio $63.17 million 10.12 -$57.80 million ($2.75) -8.24

Rani Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AnaptysBio.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats AnaptysBio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb; and license agreements with United Kingdom Research and Innovation, as well as Millipore Corporation. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

