Analyzing Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Berkshire Grey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.31%. Berkshire Grey has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 263.16%. Given Berkshire Grey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Volatility and Risk

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -27.50% -11.00% Berkshire Grey N/A -162.77% -35.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Berkshire Grey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 116.12 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 11.74 -$153.38 million N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Grey.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

