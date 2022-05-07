Analyzing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xperi and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 1 3.50 Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xperi presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.71%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -6.32% 16.45% 9.00% Meta Materials -1,381.46% -17.24% -13.71%

Volatility and Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xperi and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $877.70 million 1.89 -$55.46 million ($0.53) -29.89 Meta Materials $4.08 million 81.67 -$91.00 million N/A N/A

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Summary

Xperi beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

