Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of ANDHF stock remained flat at $$40.86 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.