Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock remained flat at $$40.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $42.18.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
