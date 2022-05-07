Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Andlauer Healthcare Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

ANDHF remained flat at $$40.86 during trading on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

