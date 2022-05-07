Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.25.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$34.53 and a 52-week high of C$55.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.87.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$133.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

