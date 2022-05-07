Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.25.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

TSE AND opened at C$46.05 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$34.53 and a one year high of C$55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$133.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.