Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.25.
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$46.05 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$34.53 and a twelve month high of C$55.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
