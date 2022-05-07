Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Increased to €67.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.08.
Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,204. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
