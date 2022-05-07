Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Increased to €67.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,204. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

