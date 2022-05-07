Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Lowered to €58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 3,654,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,204. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.