Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Lowered to €58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.08.
NYSE BUD traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 3,654,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,204. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
