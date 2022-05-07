Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,326 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

