Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

ANIK stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 286,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIK. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

