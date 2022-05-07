Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

ANIK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. 286,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,277. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.