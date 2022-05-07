ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.53-7.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.005-2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.46-1.64 EPS.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $11.08 on Friday, hitting $261.59. The stock had a trading volume of 681,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.83 and a 200 day moving average of $344.32. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ANSYS by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

