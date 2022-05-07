AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Geoffrey Cumming Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Cumming sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total value of A$220,000.00 ($154,929.58).
The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.
AnteoTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
