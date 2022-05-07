AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AO World from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AO World stock remained flat at $$2.05 on Friday. AO World has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

