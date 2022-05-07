Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
AFT opened at $13.93 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
