Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.