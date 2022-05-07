Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
