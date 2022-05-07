Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 305,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

