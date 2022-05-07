Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) & Chase (NYSE:CCF) Head to Head Survey

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) and Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Chase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -63.34% -32.67% -26.97% Chase 14.27% 13.38% 11.44%

2.5% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Chase shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Applied UV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Chase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied UV and Chase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $11.67 million 1.25 -$7.39 million ($0.86) -1.31 Chase $293.34 million 2.71 $44.92 million $4.60 18.28

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Applied UV and Chase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Applied UV has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chase has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chase beats Applied UV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied UV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and bathroom vanities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. It sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

