AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,346. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

