AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.
AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,346. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.
About AquaBounty Technologies (Get Rating)
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.