Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) will post sales of $165.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.90 million. Arbor Realty Trust reported sales of $91.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will report full year sales of $730.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.20 million to $757.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $861.55 million, with estimates ranging from $837.60 million to $885.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arbor Realty Trust.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $13,998,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,805,000 after buying an additional 272,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

