Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

