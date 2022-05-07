Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 1,010,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,163. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

