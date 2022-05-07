Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ABUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 1,010,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 231,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 406,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,838.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,988 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.