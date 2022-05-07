ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.