ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.69%.
Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Document Solutions (ARC)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.