ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AETUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.18.

ARC Resources stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,071. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

