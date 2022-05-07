ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.73.

ARX opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.12. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.60.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

