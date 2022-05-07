ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.73.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.12.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

