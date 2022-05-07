ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Raised to €49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 7,663,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,715. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

