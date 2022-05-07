Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 598,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

