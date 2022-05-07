Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 598,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
