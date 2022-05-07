argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to €370.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $316.43. 482,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.85.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 75.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in argenx by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in argenx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in argenx by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

