argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$5.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will announce ($5.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.79). argenx posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 356.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($20.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($17.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($17.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 75.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $316.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in argenx by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

