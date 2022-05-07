Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Argo Group International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Argo Group International has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Argo Group International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Argo Group International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

