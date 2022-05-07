Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

