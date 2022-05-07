Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.43.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.28. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$28.70 and a 1 year high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total value of C$841,864.50.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

