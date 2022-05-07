Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATZ. CIBC cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.43.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$39.80 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total value of C$841,864.50.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

